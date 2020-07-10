Leisure

RECIPE OF THE DAY | Mitesh Vallabh's sticky spicy ribs

By Herald Reporter - 10 July 2020
Mitesh Vallabh's sticky spicy ribs
Image: Supplied

HeraldLIVE invited readers to submit their favourite lockdown recipes.

Here is the last of the top five recipes to be featured this week, submitted by Mitesh Vallabh:

Sticky Spicy Ribs

 

Ingredients:

2 racks of lamb ribs

Barbecue sauce (recipe below)

1/2 cup water

1 tsp lemon juice

1 crushed chilli

1/2 tsp grated ginger

 

Method:

Cook ribs in pressure cooker with lemon juice, water, chilli garlic and ginger.

When the ribs are cooked and the meat soft, remove from pressure cooker and slice into individual ribs.

Fry ribs in dry pan until both sides have formed a nice crust.

Then add barbecue sauce and cook for a few moments, then garnish with coriander and serve.

Barbecue Sauce recipe:

Ingredients:

1 onion very finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

30ml vinegar

1 cup tomato sauce

30ml water

30ml brown sugar

½ tsp nutmeg

½ ground cinnamon

