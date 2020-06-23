Actor Rob Van Vuuren apologises for doing 'blackface' in movie

Former Rhodes University student and Queen Sono actor Rob Van Vuuren has issued a public apology for doing blackface in a 2013 Leon Schuster film, expressing profound regret over his past decision.

This after the ripple effect from the #BlackLivesMatter movement saw streaming services like Showmax temporarily remove Schuster films as they review their racial insensitivity, according to media reports.

The actor said he was “deeply ashamed”, and that even though he wishes he could say he didn't know better, he actually knew what blackface was and what it meant.

“There is no easy way to say this. In 2013 I did blackface in a Leon Schuster movie. I am deeply ashamed about this fact and very sorry for the hurt it has caused. I wish I could say I didn't know any better at the time, but the truth is that I did.”