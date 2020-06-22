Sweet! Zola Nombona pays tribute to baby daddy Thomas Gumede

The TL was overflowing with love, the cutest messages and pictures showing people celebrating their daddies this past Father's Day and actress Zola Nombona's heartfelt note to baby daddy Thomas Gumede was one of the cutest.

Zola and Thomas recently welcomed their baby boy Cebelihle into the world.

“My friend, my partner, my love. Happy Father’s Day. I remember the day I broke the news of us being pregnant and the day you were a champion in our birthing room. Our son smiled the day he was born (it was so weird) because he has always been surrounded by love, laughter and a ton of jokes. Well done dad. We love you,” Zola wrote.

The country found out that Thomas was Zola's baby daddy when he let the news slip on the socials a few weeks ago. The actor and director shared ultrasound pictures of their unborn baby (at the time) and penned a heartfelt message. It didn't take long for Thomas' followers to realise that the scanned pictures had Zola's name on them and their fans were ecstatic.

The pair have been glowing and beaming with joy in all the pictures they have since shared with fans featuring their bundle of joy.

Just check how happy Thomas is in this snap below: