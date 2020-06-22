Sweet! Zola Nombona pays tribute to baby daddy Thomas Gumede
The TL was overflowing with love, the cutest messages and pictures showing people celebrating their daddies this past Father's Day and actress Zola Nombona's heartfelt note to baby daddy Thomas Gumede was one of the cutest.
Zola and Thomas recently welcomed their baby boy Cebelihle into the world.
“My friend, my partner, my love. Happy Father’s Day. I remember the day I broke the news of us being pregnant and the day you were a champion in our birthing room. Our son smiled the day he was born (it was so weird) because he has always been surrounded by love, laughter and a ton of jokes. Well done dad. We love you,” Zola wrote.
The country found out that Thomas was Zola's baby daddy when he let the news slip on the socials a few weeks ago. The actor and director shared ultrasound pictures of their unborn baby (at the time) and penned a heartfelt message. It didn't take long for Thomas' followers to realise that the scanned pictures had Zola's name on them and their fans were ecstatic.
The pair have been glowing and beaming with joy in all the pictures they have since shared with fans featuring their bundle of joy.
Just check how happy Thomas is in this snap below:
The TL was filled with cute homemade cards, breakfast in bed snaps and just lots of cuteness.
Linda Mtoba also wished her hubby a first happy Father's Day with a sweet message.
“Back in 2012 he said this to me & he has been true to his word. Today is his first Father's Day and I celebrate him for being the man he said he would. For being the most amazing father to our little Bean,” Linda wrote for uBaba ka Bean.
Below are other really cute Father's Day tributes and messages from your faves to their faves.
...13 years since she passed and it’s just been you and your girls! We’ve come across stumbling blocks along the way, but you’re doing great...the best you can and it goes a long way! I’m so grateful you’re here for my upcoming milestone & I look forward to how we evolve as father and daughter. Happy Father’s Day baba ❤️