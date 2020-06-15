Miss SA Sasha-Lee slams 'body shaming' pregnancy report

Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier has lambasted a weekend report speculating whether she is pregnant as the beauty pageant's organisation prepares to take legal action over the matter.

In an article headlined “Is she or not?", City Press claimed a recent photo published on Instagram by Central Square Sandton and showing Sasha-Lee sitting at a bar in a yellow dress “had everyone speculating on whether Miss SA Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier has a bun in the oven”.

The report added: “If it’s true that there is a bun in the oven, it would be the first big scandal to hit SA’s most popular pageant."

It also quoted “former Miss SA coordinator Thobile Sithole” on the matter.

The Miss SA organisation issued a statement on Sunday refuting claims made in the report, and said it would be taking legal action against the paper.

Sasha-Lee responded to the article in an Instagram Live broadcast on Sunday night, saying she usually brushed "fake news" aside but wanted to address the claims.

“I know I’m not pregnant. I know who I am. I am comfortable in my skin.”

She said she was not speaking up for herself, but for all women she represented.

“It’s not even about weight. It’s about every girl that hasn’t felt comfortable or like she does not fit in. You don’t have to fit in. Just be yourself. That’s all and that’s enough.

“I’m so disappointed in the fact that we’re supposed to be building each other up but we choose to break each other down. I hope this is a teachable moment for every single one of you. You have a responsibility to use your platform to build and lift each other up. Let’s focus on what’s important.”