Chanel cake and a throne: Inside Connie Ferguson’s 50th birthday party

Connie Ferguson's 50th birthday celebration this weekend was a lavish affair fit for a queen.

The star, who turned the big 5-0 last week, posted snaps of the royal party on her social media accounts.

The décor was blue, red and gold, and the dining room table was covered with flowers.

Oh! And did we mention the cakes?

There was a Chanel cake, cupcakes bearing Connie's face, and a berry cake for those wanting something more healthy. At the centre was a three-tier cake with a crown on top.

There was also a seat designated as the throne for the actress, and the gifts included Louis Vuitton spoils.