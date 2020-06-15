Chanel cake and a throne: Inside Connie Ferguson’s 50th birthday party
Connie Ferguson's 50th birthday celebration this weekend was a lavish affair fit for a queen.
The star, who turned the big 5-0 last week, posted snaps of the royal party on her social media accounts.
The décor was blue, red and gold, and the dining room table was covered with flowers.
Oh! And did we mention the cakes?
There was a Chanel cake, cupcakes bearing Connie's face, and a berry cake for those wanting something more healthy. At the centre was a three-tier cake with a crown on top.
There was also a seat designated as the throne for the actress, and the gifts included Louis Vuitton spoils.
Reflecting on her celebrations, Connie said it was a great end to a “overwhelming week”.
“From wrapping up season 4 of The Queen to celebrating my 50th on Wednesday, the whole week feels like a dream! What is not lost to me is the overflowing love I enjoyed all week, and the most touching heartfelt birthday wishes from all over the world!
“I have no doubt in my mind how much God loves me! And how His Grace continues to amaze me time and time again! I am blessed and so grateful!”
Connie had earlier in the week received video messages from some of Mzansi's most famous faces, including Basetsana Kumalo, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Siya Kolisi, Zolisa Xaluva, Enhle Mbali, TT Mbatha, Vuyo Ngcukana and her daughter Lesedi Matsunyane, wishing her on her birthday.
Her hubby, Shona, posted a sweet message praising his queen.