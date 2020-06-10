Felicia Mabuza-Suttle mourns the death of her baby sister Thandi Mabuza

Media mogul Felicia Mabuza-Suttle's timeline has been flooded with messages of condolences since she took to Twitter to share that her younger sister, Thandi Mabuza, has died.

Felicia said hours before she knew the reason for her restlessness, sleep evaded her and for reasons she couldn't understand at the time the gospel song Amazing Grace kept playing in her head.

“Last night I couldn't sleep. For some reason Amazing Grace was playing over and over in my head. I woke up to the saddest news that my little sister, Thandi Mabuza, passed on”.

The veteran TV presenter did not divulge any details on the cause of her sister's death, but opened up about the heartbreak she felt.

“It can't be true. From age four, I was a mother to Thandi and Pam, after the death of our father and mother,” she said.

Felicia reminisced about the good times they shared and how their sisterhood was one of a kind. She remembered specifically how Thandi was always at her side growing up.

“Remembering my little sister Thandi Mabuza. She was always by my side growing up,” she said.

Simphiwe Dana, Melanie Bala and Rami Chuene were among the people that shared messages of condolences for Felicia.