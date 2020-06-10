Ayanda Borotho: ‘Let's spread kindness every day'
In these stringent times of Covid-19, an act of kindness really goes a long way ... this is why actress Ayanda Borotho plans to keep donating essentials to the less fortunate.
The actress, who's been vocal about the importance of giving back to those in need, has yet again lent a helping hand.
Taking to Instagram, Ayanda shared a snap of her recent charity drive which saw her, accompanied by her friends and family, hand out blankets and washing soaps to the people living in Phillies Farm.
In a post where she thanked her friends and family who contributed to the blanket drive, Ayanda revealed that the 280 blankets they bought went to people living on the street.
“We serve a living God. He sees your hearts ... thank you to my Life Group, the Salt and Light Tribe for striving to serve with pure hearts. Let's spread kindness ... every day. The Church is not where we go, it is how the world experiences Christ through it. Sibonga uMvelinqangi,” read parts of her post.
Ayanda has been on a mission to help the needy who have been hard hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Early last month, the Isibaya actress shared her efforts to help out foreign nationals during an interview with eNCA which she shared on Instagram.
“A group of friends and myself decided that we should get together to see how we can lend a hand in this time ... especially to those who weren't discovered and were not getting food parcels.
“This is because they were foreign nationals who didn't have access to SA IDs ... so yeah, we put our muscles together.”
Ayanda said she wasn't aware at first that there were so many people in need of food.
“It's been eye-opening, to see the number of people in our country who are desperate for food is just unbelievable, it is something that I have not seen on the scale that I have seen it on ... but it's also heartbreaking.
“It's heartbreaking to know that even [when] the government does come to help to assist, you have people who come for second food parcels when other people have not received anything, like grannies and grandfathers who are stuck at home who aren't able to walk and stand in long queues to get their food parcels.”