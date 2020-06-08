Lerato K slams gossipmongers amid claims her split was 'bogus'

Radio star Lerato Kganyago is gatvol of people apparently gossiping about her private life, after her marriage to businessman Thami Ndlala hit the headlines this past weekend.

The star shocked many when she issued a public statement on social media last month confirming that she and Thami had split, two months after they got married.

The statement confirming the split has since been removed.

A Sunday Sun report now claims the split was “bogus” and the couple are still together.

When approached by TshisaLIVE for comment on the report, Lerato asked if she had ever discussed her private life with the media and refused to comment further.

However, taking to social media she seemed to laugh off the rumours and slammed those who were gossiping about her marriage.

In a statement on Instagram Stories, Lerato claimed that “those involved haven't uttered a word”, but the rumours were still being presented as fact.

“I'm going to keep dribbling them,” she added.