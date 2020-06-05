Bake artisan bread in alongside chef in virtual cooking masterclass

Looking for some winter comfort food inspiration?

Join us in the kitchen as Chef Donovan Miller of Capsicum Culinary Studio takes us through a live demonstration of hearty winter artisan bread recipes.

And you get to bake along with him.

Let’s not forget the wine!

20 lucky participants can stand a chance of winning a bottle of Three Peaks wine and a branded chef’s apron, compliments of Three Peaks Wine.

Click here to register and to get your list of basket ingredients in preparation for the live cooking session.

Date: June 11

Time: 4pm