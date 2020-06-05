State payment delays crushing small businesses

PREMIUM

More than R2bn — this is what small businesses in the Eastern Cape are owed by the provincial government.



And the main culprit in the delayed payments is the health department, which had already run out of money in February. Of the R2.3bn in outstanding payments to SMMEs, it owes the bulk — R2.1bn...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.