Mi Casa calls on SA government to protect black lives amid protests in America

While the killing of George Floyd has sparked outrage around the world, Mi Casa have shared the names of those allegedly killed at the hands of SA police and army and called on the government to protect black lives in South Africa.

Former US police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with murder and manslaughter after a video of him pinning George down by his neck went viral last week.

In the video, George can be heard groaning and repeatedly telling the officer, “I can't breathe”. Two other officers helped hold George down, while another stood nearby with his eyes on bystanders.

George died in hospital shortly after the incident.

His death sparked outrage globally and protests across America under the banner of #BlackLivesMatter.

Mi Casa shared their anger at the death and listed the names of those of who had allegedly died as a result of police brutality in SA.

The list included Collins Khosa, Adane Emmanuel, Petrus Miggels and Sibusiso Amos who died after encounters with law enforcement officers during lockdown.