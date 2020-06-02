Gigi Lamayne on celebs not speaking out: The silence and lack of a moral compass is sickening
Rapper Gigi Lamayne has slammed the entertainment industry and artists for their "silence and lack of a moral compass".
According to Gigi, this has been shown by the apparent silence from the industry over the death of Collins Khosa, who allegedly died at the hands of SA National Defence Force soldiers and police officers.
The rapper took to Twitter to spit some bars about how she refuses to be silenced as she continues to use her platform to speak up about the injustices black people continue to face.
Gigi challenged her industry mates to speak up, and said if there's one thing they should copy from American celebs, it should be their trait to speak up for their people.
"I’m not here for your industry. It’s done me dirty many a time. When I say public figures must speak up on #CollinsKhosa, it is times like this."
This comes in the wake of global outrage over the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer in the US.
Gigi joined the world in lashing out against the manner in which George died, and challenged others to do the same for Collins.
Collins, 40, died on April 10, allegedly after an altercation with soldiers and Johannesburg Metro police officers.
"Since we copy so much from Americans, can we at least also copy how their celebs stand with the people? I know it’s “not paying”, but wow!
"The silence and lack of a moral compass is sickening," she said.
The silence and lack of a moral compass is sickening #CollinsKhosa https://t.co/QUpYyq7zgj— Gigi LaMayne (@Gigi_Lamayne) May 30, 2020
In an earlier lengthy thread, the rapper explained why artists, particularly black artists, had a responsibility to shine a light on injustices against black people, and how they ought to take ownership of a fight that is clearly marked for them.
"I’m no expert but I do know we have an obligation, and that is to begin to celebrate black excellence on and off social media. To unite without factions and commit ourselves globally to fight against this spirit that continues to contaminate us. This is our struggle," she said.
Read the full thread below:
Black people are in trouble worldwide. (thread). pic.twitter.com/Gt8VTErpTQ— Gigi LaMayne (@Gigi_Lamayne) May 30, 2020
The racist virus stays in their minds throughout their teenage years and never leaves. There is no land of “milk and honey” for black people. We are not equipped to thrive towards generational wealth and when we do, we are the first to put each other down. “Black Twitter”.— Gigi LaMayne (@Gigi_Lamayne) May 30, 2020
As we watch #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod #BlackLivesMatters #GeorgeFloyd #JusticeforCollinsKhosa I wonder if we realize that it is now more than ever that we must assess the strength in our unity. How does Orania still exist ? Besides being thrown off MISS SA ,— Gigi LaMayne (@Gigi_Lamayne) May 30, 2020
I’m no expert but I do know that we have an obligation and that is to begin to celebrate black excellence on and off social media. To unite without fractions and commit ourselves globally to fight against this spirit that continues to contaminate us. This is our struggle.— Gigi LaMayne (@Gigi_Lamayne) May 30, 2020
The things that trend sometimes on twitter: How is this even helping our community ? We can be such social media politicians when it comes to whos fashion sense sucked most but #CollinsKhosa #JusticeforCollinsKhosa some people don’t even know who that is.— Gigi LaMayne (@Gigi_Lamayne) May 30, 2020
Other ghastly men of power years ago! Black People must Empower one another. We must forcefully thrive !— Gigi LaMayne (@Gigi_Lamayne) May 30, 2020