'SA Idols' contestant will use her BCom to fine tune her music career
Estcourt-born songwriter, guitarist and YouTuber Angel Mazibuko is singing a different tune.
Mazibuko is now a business graduate after obtaining her bachelor of commerce (BCom) degree with economic and marketing majors on Friday.
The former SA Idols contestant graduated on Friday afternoon when the University of KwaZulu-Natal held its first virtual graduation, which was broadcast on SABC 3.
Mazibuko felt it was important to pursue business studies in order to run her music business in a professional manner.
"The earliest memory I have of music is of my mother teaching me to harmonise with her when she sang. She was and still is a choir master. My father always had a guitar at home, and that’s what got me interested in that particular instrument.
"Learning about the business world opened up new ideas and led to the understanding that with the right skills, anything can be bottled and sold," she said.
In 2018 Mazibuko started playing in public venues and outdoor events around the capital, Pietermaritzburg.
In 2019 she entered SA Idols, received a golden ticket and won residency at uShaka Marine World.
She then entered the Pietermaritzburg Battle of the Bands competition hosted by the Liberty Midlands Mall and Evo Music, and won first place in the solo category.
One of the highlights in her music career was opening for The Parlotones at the Ballito Beats music festival.
Mazibuko is currently booked for the International Splashy Fen festival which will be held in November 2020 if lockdown restrictions are lifted.
"Even before the completion of my degree, I had learnt the importance of having a registered business, being on relevant databases, practising good, systematic and transparent bookkeeping, and marketing my business," she said.
When she is not playing music, Mazibuko works at an ice manufacturer.