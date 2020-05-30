Former OPW presenter Kayise Ngqula bags new acting gig and fans couldn’t be happier

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for former Our Perfect Wedding presenter Kayise Ngqula after she bagged a new acting gig.

The presenter confirmed on Thursday that she will return to screens as part of the star-studded cast on season two of Mzansi Magic's hit drama series Housekeepers .

“The cat is out the bag,” she wrote on Twitter, in response to the reports.

Kayise will join some of Mzansi's famous faces such as Lindani Nkosi, Liopelo Maphathe, SK Khoza, Xolile Tshabalala, Lorcia Cooper, Dumisani Mbebe and Thando Thabethe.

The story sees the life of rich families come tumbling down after their housekeepers discover their deepest, darkest secrets.

The new season is set to premiere on June 15.