AKA apologises to Sizwe Dhlomo's family for 'apartheid spy' tweets

Rapper AKA has issued a public apology to Sizwe Dhlomo's family for attempting to drag the media personality's grandfather's reputation through the mud during the #AKAvsSizwe twar last week.

AKA's apology comes after a long week of spicy exchanges with Sizwe on Twitter, which led to the rapper insinuating that Sizwe's grandfather, Isaac Dhlomo, was an “apartheid spy”.

The rapper questioned how it was possible that Sizwe's family had a farm during the apartheid era.

After educating himself about who Sizwe's grandfather was and the role he played in the country's struggle against apartheid, AKA felt an apology was warranted.

Taking to Twitter at the weekend, AKA apologised to the entire Dhlomo family, their friends and comrades who where offended by his tweets.

“I would like to apologise not to just the entire Dhlomo family but also the friends and comrades offended by my tweets last week. After educating myself properly about the sacrifices made by Sizwe’s grandfather and others close to him, I realise how reckless and stupid that was.”