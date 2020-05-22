Dr Serote takes his arts work to new platforms

To contribute to Pan Africanism and the renaissance of the continent, SA's third poet laureate Dr Wally Serote has launched an online platform for poets and artists.

The renowned writer says the website seeks to respond to the country's diverse culture and aims to promote young and old poets.

The platform will also honour legendary poets who have played a role in growing the art.

The Sophiatown-born poet, 76, says the idea to work on the project started 18 months ago and through the initiative, he is creating a reservoir of knowledge about poetry, and a place that reflects and promotes the diverse cultures of the country.

"The objective is to promote the diverse culture of our country and nation through poetry and other art forms. As the poet laureate myself, I would like to create a platform for young, old, men and women to express the reality of our poetic country.

"I have realised that poetry is growing roots in our community and people love and listen to it. We need to ask ourselves how do we use it to take other art forms to the people. We want to contribute to art consciousness and concentrate on the history of our culture."