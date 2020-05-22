Decision to reopen SA schools divides parents

Parents have mixed feelings about the reopening of schools with grade 12 and grade 7 pupils meant to be back at school on June 1.

Some parents have opted for home schooling, while others said their children would continue with online teaching as the numbers of people affected by the Covid-19 outbreak kept increasing.

On Tuesday, basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced that schools would reopen on June 1, starting with grade 12 and grade 7 pupils.

Johannesburg parent Pheladi Mogane said her biggest fear was her grade 12 son contracting the virus at school.