Bianca Schoombee breaks silence, speaks about facing trials and encouraging others
Former Miss SA hopeful Bianca Schoombee has spoken out since she withdrew her entry from the pageant after old racists tweets she posted as a 14-year-old resurfaced.
Schoombee was also dropped by her modelling agency, SYNC, which had previously defended her, asking SA to forgive her.
The aspiring model apologised after the tweets re-emerged and said she had grown as a person since posting the messages.
Schoombee took to Instagram on Friday, detailing how God “knows us all by name and is praying for us, specifically that our faith will not fail”.
She said that “we are made stronger to encourage and strengthen others”.
You can read the full post here:
We can find HUGE consolation in the fact that God knows us all by NAME and is praying for us, specifically that our faith will NOT fail. After our tests and trials, we are able to STRENGTHEN and COMFORT others. Like precious metal refined in the heat of a furnace, something happens TO us and IN us when we face our trials that cannot be produced in any other setting or context. We are made stronger to ENCOURAGE and strengthen others. Let us each be diligent to face our tests and trials but not become distracted or side-tracked, so that we fall short of our best possibilities. 🙏🏼