Siya Kolisi leads house cleaning challenge for men
Forget baking challenges and eating raw eggs, Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has challenged men to put their backs into it and clean the house.
Kolisi has started a challenge for all men to pull their weight around the house instead of sitting back and relaxing while their partners do all the cooking and cleaning.
On Tuesday, he shared a video of himself mopping a floor in his house on Instagram.
He also said he would be giving away a prize to top contenders.
“Starting a challenge for Men! Tag me in your house cleaning or cooking posts and you could win a signed rugby T-shirt,” said Kolisi.
Ndisebenza ingathi ndithunyiwe 🧼 lenqayi inditshintshile ! Intloko ipholile ndicinga intozam ngoku ndisebenza. Starting a challenge for Men! Tag me in your house cleaning or cooking posts and you could win a signed rugby tshirt. Also drop your hashtag options below for this challenge..... masiye
Here are four other times Kolisi has shared how he is spending his days during the Covid-19 lockdown.
So important to cherish moments like this, especially in the current circumstances. Keep your loved ones close, tell them how much they mean to you, and never take them for granted. Thinking of you all at this time, stay safe, stay home and keep washing those hands ♥️ Ps, the book I’m reading is ‘Big Bible Little Me: Values and Virtues from the Bible’ 😊