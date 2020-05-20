Lesotho's former finance minister sworn in as new prime minister

Moeketsi Majoro was sworn in as Lesotho's new prime minister on Wednesday, a day after his predecessor resigned under pressure over a scandal involving the killing of his wife.

Majoro, who was previously finance minister, took the oath at the king's palace in front of dignitaries. He did not give a speech.

Veteran politician Thomas Thabane, 80, bowed to calls to resign on Tuesday three months after police named him and his current wife Maesaiah as suspects in the murder of his former spouse Lipolelo in a case that has plunged the mountain kingdom into a political crisis.