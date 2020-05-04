Ferguson Films confirms Dineo Langa won't be part of 'The Queen' season 5

After speculation around the fate of Dineo Langa's character, Kea Khoza, on The Queen, Ferguson Films' Connie and Shona Ferguson have confirmed Dineo won't be a part of the upcoming season of the telenovela.

In a statement sent to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE, Connie said due to the influx of new characters joining the show, some of the current characters would not be returning.

Unfortunately for Kea's fans, the axe got to her.

"All The Queen season four contracts are ending on May 31. We have a new crop of actors carrying the story for season 5, so not everyone will be returning, including Kea and Jerry."

Kea formed part of the original cast of the popular show and played Connie's on-screen daughter. Connie said the manner in which Kea would exit would surprise many. but it was an important element of the plot.