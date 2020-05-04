Tributes pour in for Bay sports legend Mike Stallenberg

Tributes have poured in from across the sporting fraternity in Nelson Mandela Bay after the death of well-known administrator Mike Stallenberg at the weekend.

News of Stallenberg’s death on Saturday saw an outpouring of gratitude for the former Eastern Province stalwart as members of the cricket, rugby and soccer fraternities paid glowing tributes to the northern areas sporting icon.

Stallenberg celebrated his 81st birthday last month.

He is survived by his wife Magdalene and daughters Margaret, Eugene and Geraldine, and son Ulrich.

Ulrich said his father had touched so many lives and selflessly gave up his own family time to be a “father figure, mentor and brother” to members of the community.

“We have been receiving so much support from people who knew my father.

“He gave so much of his time to assisting members of our community.

"As a youngster, I would always feel a bit jealous because his time was always so divided between us and the community but as I grew older I realised that many of those traits had rubbed off on my siblings and I,” he said.

Adding to this, his daughter Eugene said: “My father always believed in the three Ds: dedication, determination and discipline.

“It was something he instilled into us from a young age and it has carried us throughout our lives and has brought us to where we are today.”