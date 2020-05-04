Cassper Nyovest, Ayanda Thabethe & Gabrielle Union: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Being the first weekend of level 4 of the nationwide lockdown, this past weekend was one which came with a few liberties such as being able to jog around one’s neighborhood at specific times.
However, the mandate still remains: stay home, stay safe. What this means for many of our faves in the entertainment industry is that they cannot be back on stage just yet.
For the past few weeks, staying at home and staying entertained on Netflix and Tik-Tok was the order of the day (unless you had a valid reason to be out), and this weekend was no different.
Here in Mzansi, some celebs took to the streets to offer a helping hand, while a music video made waves on YouTube. Further abroad, a new book is to be anticipated.
Here’s what some of your favourite celebs got up to.
Entrepreneur and radio personality, Dj Sbu spent a part of his weekend out on the streets being the change he would like to see. He, together with other young change-makers, donated more than 10 000 protective face masks to people at no cost.
In the midst of coronavirus, this gesture is one which could save many lives. The streets are not an unfamiliar location for the star as he was often seen in the streets of the Johannesburg inner city selling his energy drink.
With the year flying past as quickly as it is, warmer weather is fading by the day and we’re gradually stepping into winter. Showing off her summer body, model and TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe took to Instagram to share how she is already missing summer with it’s warmer weather and longer days.
The comment section went absolutely insane, with many celebs and many of her fans stating just how much she is “body goals”, and how the post has now motivated to start working out.
This past weekend was a celebratory one for Cassper Nyovest as the music video for his song Amademoni where he features Tweezy made it as the number 1 trending video on YouTube.
Released during the lockdown period, the video consists of old footage from previous video clips, as well as a cameo from J Cole. While many of Cassper’s non-supporters had taken to social media to express their dislike for the video, the numbers on YouTube certainly don’t lie and we believe this is another celebratory win for ‘Abuti Fill-up’.
Celeste Ntuli
Actress and comedian Celeste Ntuli spent a part of her weekend on the virtual stage alongside her sister in comedy Thenjiwe Moseley. The two were part of a virtual comedy show on Thenjiwe’s YouTube channel.
With social distancing measures making it difficult for us to fill up auditoriums and support our favourite comedians, it’s beautiful that we can still laugh from the comfort of our homes.
Gabrielle Union
Actress and author Gabrielle Union is set to release a new book titled Welcome to the Party. The book is dedicated to every family whose journey towards having a baby might have taken longer than expected.
In an Instagram post, she shared that she is writing the book to acknowledge all the routes to motherhood and to remind everyone that no matter how one creates or expands their family, they remain loved and celebrated.
If her book We’re Going to Need More Wine is anything to go by, we reckon this is another bestseller coming right up!
Jennifer Lopez spent a part of her weekend jumping for joy…literally. In an Instagram post, she shared how during this difficult time, she has made it a habit to identify three things she is grateful for both in the morning and at night.
In this uncertain time when all seems to be going downhill, staying grateful helps one stay positive. Many of her followers took to the comment section to state that they were motivated by her post and would also start doing the same in order to cultivate an attitude of gratitude.