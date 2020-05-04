Cassper Nyovest, Ayanda Thabethe & Gabrielle Union: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

Being the first weekend of level 4 of the nationwide lockdown, this past weekend was one which came with a few liberties such as being able to jog around one’s neighborhood at specific times.

However, the mandate still remains: stay home, stay safe. What this means for many of our faves in the entertainment industry is that they cannot be back on stage just yet.

For the past few weeks, staying at home and staying entertained on Netflix and Tik-Tok was the order of the day (unless you had a valid reason to be out), and this weekend was no different.

Here in Mzansi, some celebs took to the streets to offer a helping hand, while a music video made waves on YouTube. Further abroad, a new book is to be anticipated.

Here’s what some of your favourite celebs got up to.