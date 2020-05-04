WATCH | SK Khoza confirms he’ll be 'balancing people real quick' on 'The Queen' soon

In what fans have described as an unexpected “plot twist”, SK Khoza has rejoined the cast of The Queen.

Shaka, played by SK Khoza, unexpectedly left The Queen last year after having played the role for four years.

Now fans are preparing themselves for a resurrection storyline that will see their fave Shaka return from the dead. This after they thought they had failed Shaka when their petitions to have Khoza rejoin the telenovela's cast were originally declined.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE on behalf of Ferguson Films, Connie and Shona Ferguson both expressed their joy to have SK back on the cast. Shona also touched on the negative narrative that has surrounded almost all the exits of the main characters on the popular show.

“There has been a negative narrative driven around some of the characters that have left the show. I suppose that is testament to how invested people are in our characters and our stories, and more importantly in the show itself, The Queen.

“The reality is that in the nature of storytelling, especially in long-form, characters come and go. Some are designed to stay for a foreseeable future, and some to serve a specific story arc, exit and maybe return at a later stage, depending on how the story develops. This is the case with all shows, and is not exclusive to The Queen,” Shona said in the statement.

As SA continues with level 4 of the national lockdown, production companies have been given leeway to begin shooting, even though the vague lifting of restrictions remains a tricky situation as far as the safety of actors is concerned.

The Fergusons also announced that former Isibaya actors Menzi Ngubane and Jessica Nkosi would be joining The Queen as they go into season 5.

Commenting on a video of Shona and SK in conversation on Instagram, Connie expressed how excited she was at the prospect of shooting again.

“SK, Areshuteng! #cumonwitit. Like we need to be balanced real quick! See you soon nana,” she said.

Watch the full conversation between SK and his boss Shona below.