Zahara cancels more than 18 gigs worldwide because of Covid-19
Like all South African artists, Zahara is counting the cost of the Covid-19 pandemic. She says she has lost gigs around the world, costing her thousands in lost revenue.
The musician has spent the last three weeks at home after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown last month to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
She told TshisaLIVE that she put all her gigs on hold after the announcement, including a residency at Emperors Palace in Gauteng.
“I was supposed to perform at Emperors Palace later this month but it has been postponed. We will announce new dates once the lockdown is over,” she said.
The Loliwe star revealed that she lost over 18 shows around the world because of global shutdown to stop the pandemic.
“It has hit me hard. I have postponed or cancelled over 18 shows because of the lockdown. I was supposed to perform in the US, UK, Europe and in Africa. I was going on tour to the US, and then the UK, and then I was going to return to SA. I was also supposed to go to Germany and later to countries in Africa like the Ivory Coast.”
Instead of touring she has used the time to rest at home, spending quality time with the family she stays with and also keeping in touch with other loved ones.
“It has been difficult but also very good. It has forced me to rest and get in touch with people I love. It could be worse. I am going to keep [to] the president’s instructions and want my fans to do the same,” she said.
“We are strong as a nation and we can overcome this.”