New album a celebration of rich Xhosa heritage

PREMIUM

A passion for Xhosa folklore and for the brilliance and richness of the language runs through Mthatha-born singer and songwriter Pilani Bubu’s new album, Folklore: Chapter 1.



The traditional sounds of the 17-track album explore old Xhosa tales, sayings and proverbs, which Bubu said are to show an appreciation for this culture and heritage through song, all done with contemporary flair...

