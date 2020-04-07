Selimathunzi's Siphesihle Vazi on his near-death experience, relationships & future plans

Siphesihle Vazi can see himself floating above the car that is rushing him to hospital. In the backseat of a teacher’s car, he is barely clinging on to life as his chest closes in from a near-fatal asthma attack.

The seven-year-old is trying to keep his eyes open at the behest of his teacher when he starts to float above the car. Luckily, he makes it to the hospital in time to be nebulised, and breathes life back into his body.

Today, the 27-year-old actor and TV presenter is the picture of health as he attempts to perform a trick on a skateboard for the perfect shot on our set. “Vazi”, as he is popularly known, arrives right on time for his shoot, a sign of the professionalism that has seen him grow into prominence on the South African media scene.

The Madadeni, KwaZulu-Natal, native describes his near-death experience to me a few days later when we meet for his interview. He is drinking a cappuccino that he later upgrades to a cider, a hint of one of his nine tattoos evident from under his black t-shirt. His first-ever ink was the phrase “stay humble” which he got “when I started making my own money” as a bartender at a popular establishment in Auckland Park.

“That’s always been my motto, regardless of whatever happens,” he says. Another is an inscription of the words “Duku Duku” on his right inner forearm. It’s a simple homage to the legendary show, Selimathunzi, which gave him his big break back in 2015. He was initially just meant to do a segment, but the producers liked his work so much that he ultimately landed a full-time gig, which he still enjoys.

On the surface, Vazi appears to be the stereotypical TV presenter: good looks, great physique, and a megawatt smile. But the more he regales me with tales about his life, the more apparent it becomes that there is more to him than has previously been seen.