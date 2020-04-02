Zolani Mahola: We are so used to separating ourselves, this lockdown will unite all of humanity

Freshlyground singer Zolani Mahola believes the current 21-day lockdown in SA will do a lot of good for the nation by bringing people closer together.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown last week to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

While the decision has caused panic and anxiety among some, Zolani believes that it may unite the country.

“We have over the ages had reason to delight in highlighting our differences and have used those to separate ourselves from each other. This time unites all of humanity and we are called individually to make choices which affect all of us.”

She said it was a time for people to reflect on what isn't working in their lives, and in society at large.