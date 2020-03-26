Redi Tlhabi takes heat for running lockdown query: 'It was a question, not a demand'
TV and radio personality Redi Tlhabi has faced criticism over her questions on whether running would be allowed during the national lockdown.
She's been accused of privilege, not focusing on real issues and opening gaps for people who want to take chances.
Redi is sticking to her guns though, saying that she asked the question, she would adhere to the rules and at no point demanded that running be allowed.
The debate was fuelled after health minister Zweli Mkhize announced there was no problem with jogging, walking the dogs or going to the grocery store during lockdown.
Government flip-flopped and police minister Bheki Cele later said no jogging or walking of dogs would be allowed.
Somehow becoming the “champion” of runners, Redi faced questions on her TL.
“I'm a citizen and asked a question based on what I saw in some countries on lockdown ... At no point did I demand running be allowed,” she said to a Twitter user, after telling him that she was seeking clarity on the matter.
She said she just wanted to do the right thing and follow the rules.
“Should the rules change and running not be allowed, I'll be the first to spread the word and hang up my running shoes.
“So relax. Go stock up on your carbs, meat and snacks. That's not my drug of choice,” she said.
And then made this critical point about the importance of exercise.
Scientist, (health minister), understands how one can run & still "social distance." He grasps how virus is transmitted. Sociologist understands psychological need for exercise. But decisions not just made by scientists & sociologists. Politicians are there too. We will abide😉 https://t.co/tg09b3pjIl— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 25, 2020
Here's ready throwing the shade right back:
I'm a citizen & asked a question based on what I saw in some countries on lock-down: Moderate SOLITARY exercise allowed. At no point did I demand running be allowed. I ASKED about rules & indicated my commitment to adherence. You must take your question to minister & scientists https://t.co/dnKHEuh5Ni— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 25, 2020
Ironically, reason I asked question in first place was to ensure that I not only do the right thing, but share correct information. With my tongue firmly in my cheek..if it's any consolation, food is overrated. So whilst you dash to get food & be with people, I'll run, ALONE— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 25, 2020
PS.... those going incandescent on my TL. You are allowed to go to the grocery store to get food . Are you allowed to run to the grocery store, with a back pack for the groceries and run back home? Yes? No? One CAN physically do that. But you have to be fit, first. Bye— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 25, 2020
They obviously have never tested the resolve & fitness required to maintain a running programme. Someone who leads a sedentary life of couch, food and tv, will most likely continue with that. Idea that MANY will suddenly congregate to run up hilly, gruelling roads, is laughable https://t.co/NVZ6uX7ufJ— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 25, 2020
Same people who have always liked to sleep, eat, watch Netflix, be on Twitter, speak on the phone, read, cook, sew, paint, write, have sex..eat..eat...and eat. And correction, we don't all jog. Some of us run https://t.co/5m8cHuvlFf— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 25, 2020
Whilst I do need to exercise, I am committed and quite happy to STOP when required. I will run ALONE because the lockdown rules allow it. Should that change then my need to do the right thing is far greater than my need to run. I will gladly stop, should the situation change 🤗 https://t.co/55zOW0ji6X— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 25, 2020