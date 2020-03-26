News

Booze wars! SA drunk over alcohol restriction during lockdown

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 26 March 2020
Police minster Bheki Cele says alcohol will not be on sale during the 21-day lockdown.
Police minster Bheki Cele says alcohol will not be on sale during the 21-day lockdown.
Image: 123RF/kzenon

The ban on the sale of alcohol during the 21-day lockdown has been met with mixed reactions.

“There shall be no movement of liquor from point A to B,” said police minister Bheki Cele.

“If we find liquor in your car's boot, that is illegal. If you break these laws, you are six months in jail or fined.”

He also said pet owners must walk their dogs on their premises.

“There shall be no dogs that shall be walked. The cluster met and we agreed that it doesn't enhance the call made by the president [Cyril Ramaphosa].

“If you want to walk your dog around the house, it ends there. It can't go beyond that.”

On social media, many were up in arms about the strict measures regarding alcohol, saying drinking was the only thing that would keep them “sane” during these “trying times”.

Others supported the ban.

Here is what tweeps had to say:

Latest Videos

Are we ready for Covid-19?
Vulnerable spaces: Business as usual at Johannesburg's potential Covid-19 ...

Most Read

X