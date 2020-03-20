Kwesta denies involvement in shooting incident on Big Zulu music video set

Kwesta has issued a lengthy statement denying any involvement in a shooting incident that allegedly took place while he and four other rappers were on set for a new music video.

Daily Sun reported that two people were allegedly shot after an altercation occurred on the set of rapper Big Zulu’s music video for his single Billion, the remixed version of Amamillion.

The incident was reported to have taken place in Westbury, Johannesburg. The rapper had invited big SA hip-hop names Kwesta, Zakwe, Stilo Magolide and YoungstaCPT.

On seeing the report, Kwesta released a statement in which he shared his version of events and dismissed any assumptions regarding his involvement in the incident.

“On the afternoon of March 12, I was invited to a music video recording in Westbury, Johannesburg, for Big Zulu’s latest single Billion Amamillion remix together with Zakwe and YoungstaCPT,” he said.