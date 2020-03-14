Take a look at Cassper’s studio so far (it is really taking shape)

Cassper took to social media late last year to explain that he was “scammed” and left in a difficult situation after his contractor ran off with his money.

“The architect is making a plan to finish the studio while I pursue the money the other dude ran off with. Ai but people are lit,” he added.

The star had to put the project on hold several months earlier after running into financial difficulty.

Speaking to fans in June last year, the rapper said he was left with R7m debt after his #FillUpMosesMabhidaStadium gig in Durban, which meant construction on the studios had to be halted.

“The Family Tree Office/Studios are on hold for now. Went through a ditch after Mabhida. Had to pay 7 million rand in debt, then the tax thing happened as well. I'm only starting to recover now. Should be back in progress in a couple of months and then we rock,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.