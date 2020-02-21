Pensioner enrols for first year at Rhodes University

One is never too old to go back to school.

These are the words of a 67-year-old Rhodes University first-year student who completed his matric five decades ago, but has opted to further his studies, hoping to graduate with a BA degree in anthropology and politics.

Michael Willemse made his way from Cape Town to Makhanda with one bag of clothes and toiletries after being inspired by his 30-year-old friend who had registered at Rhodes for a Bachelor of Social Sciences in 2019.

However, everything has not been frothy for Willemse — his bag was stolen after just a week in Makhanda.

This has not dampened his spirits and he says he remains grateful for the opportunity to study.

“There was a delay because they used my third name as my surname and then could not clear my identity at home affairs,” he said.

“However, one of the heads of department has allowed me to start studying based on the fact that I am still [in] the appeals process.”

Willemse has 41 years of working experience in the aviation industry as well as experience in the business sector.

He had reached an executive level when he left his job at retirement age and subsequently decided to further his studies.

Asked why he chose Rhodes, Willemse said the university was Afrocentric and related to his field of study.

“One of my subjects is anthropology and specifically in anthropology at Rhodes they focus on the southern African people’s diaspora and not on people who lived in the US and Europe,” he said.

The pensioner is staying at a university residence.

“At res we are a fraternity here and some of the younger generation students called me ‘Sir’ and I have told them to just call me Michael.

“It’s just the level of respect that we have for each other,” he said.

Willemse received a special welcome from the university’s vice-chancellor, Dr Sizwe Mabizela.

In welcoming him, Mabizela said: “I warmly welcome Mr Willemse and thank him for coming to Rhodes University.

“He brings vast experience with him and I am sure young people will benefit immensely from the depth of his knowledge and understanding of things that have happened before.

“We are absolutely delighted to have him as a senior student among the first years and we wish him everything of the best.”

Willemse said: “I want to show the old and the young that one is never too old to go back to school and today there are [more] opportunities that are presented for us to further our studies.

“We never had these opportunities back in the day, especially because we were poor at home.”

Willemse is a SA Social Security Agency recipient who is awaiting for his approval for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding for his studies.