Unathi Nkayi returns to being a 'radio girl' after three-year break

Unathi Nkayi is going back to her first love - radio - after a three-year hiatus.

The self-proclaimed "radio girl" is set to make her comeback on Kaya FM on March 2.

She will take over Bridget Masinga's old time slot between 12 noon and 3pm, Mondays to Thursdays.

It took some convincing from Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka in December to bring her out of her sabbatical. Maloka gave Nkayi her first radio job on youth radio station YFM 19 years ago.

Nkayi, an Idols SA judge, said Kaya FM is the perfect radio home for her as it was in tune with her digital ethos.

"The reason I stayed away from radio for so long is I felt that radio in SA had not caught up with the Fourth Industrial Revolution," she said.

"Then when I was less hateful towards radio and started consuming it again, I loved that Kaya, visually and digitally, it was on par with what it was giving us on radio.

"That was so sexy and seductive to me because I'm a radio girl - that's my first love. I watch the Howard Sterns of this world and so forth. I wanted that for SA and Kaya is giving us exactly that."