LISTEN | Tear-jerker! J'Something wrote a song for Uyinene Mrwetyana

J'Something has penned a heartfelt song honouring the life and memory of Uyinene Mrwetyana, whose death aged 19 last year sent shock waves across the country.

Uyinene was raped and killed by a 42-year-old employee at the Clareinch post office in Cape Town.

Her death had SA in an unbelievable state of sadness and the whole country mourned the loss of the young woman.

For J, it was only music that could help him express the sadness and hopelessness he felt at the time.

“Last year I wrote this song when a girl whom I didn’t know tragically passed away and left all of us in shock and filled the nation with sadness.”

“One night, out of frustration and deep sadness, I got into the studio to express myself and did this song. I never released it last year out of fear of sharing ... unsure of how it would land and worried about people’s opinions,” he said.