WATCH | Cash van bombed on N3 near Spruitview, driver shot in head
The driver of a cash van was shot in the head when his vehicle was bombed on the N3 near Spruitview in Ekurhuleni on Thursday morning.
National police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the attempted heist happened at 7:48am.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene at 8.10am and found one of the guards lying a few metres away. He had a gunshot wound in the head and was airlifted to hospital.
His crew members escaped unharmed.
Muridili said the cash van was travelling on the N3 towards Durban when a VW Golf 7 and a white BMW forced it off the road. Security guards were ordered out at gunpoint and robbed of three firearms.
No money was taken and no arrests were made. Cases of armed robbery and attempted murder were opened.
Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said traffic was heavily affected on the N3 south between the foot bridge and the Leondale Road off-ramp.
The N3 was partially closed between the Heidelberg off-ramp and Leondale foot bridge.
This is the third heist this week.
On Monday, the driver of a cash-in-transit vehicle was shot in the face during a heist in Kempton Park. The van was travelling towards Silverton when the occupants of three vehicles, carrying rifles and handguns, opened fire and forced it to stop.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a cash-in-transit van was bombed, this time near Mondeor, south of Johannesburg.
In the City of Ekurhuleni: Spruitview area (ALERT-WARNING), the flow of traffic is heavily affected on the N3 freeway direction south, following a crime scene, between the foot bridge and Leondale off ramp, with casualties reported????♀️⚠️?♂️?— Kobeli Mokheseng (@KobeliMokhesen2) February 13, 2020
In the City of Ekurhuleni: Spruitview area, the N3 freeway direction south is partially closed to the flow of traffic, between Heidelberg off ramp and Leondale foot bridge, following a crime scene by Leondale off ramp?♂️?⚠️?♀️????— Kobeli Mokheseng (@KobeliMokhesen2) February 13, 2020
JHB - N3 Highway (Update): Spruitview / Vosloorus https://t.co/yJpsHv7uIf— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) February 13, 2020
MONEY TRUCK ROBBERY FOOTAGE : N3 LEONDALE. pic.twitter.com/gMVfVFU5sL— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) February 13, 2020
ARMED ROBBERY : N3 SOUTH BEFORE LEONDALE OFFRAMP. GERMISTON. EMM. GP. MONEY TRUCK BOMBED. INJURIES. B/M PERPS IN GETAWAY;— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) February 13, 2020
1. WHITE MERCEDES
2. WHITE BMW
3. WHITE GOLF 7