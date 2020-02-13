WATCH | Cash van bombed on N3 near Spruitview, driver shot in head

The driver of a cash van was shot in the head when his vehicle was bombed on the N3 near Spruitview in Ekurhuleni on Thursday morning.

National police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the attempted heist happened at 7:48am.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene at 8.10am and found one of the guards lying a few metres away. He had a gunshot wound in the head and was airlifted to hospital.

His crew members escaped unharmed.

Muridili said the cash van was travelling on the N3 towards Durban when a VW Golf 7 and a white BMW forced it off the road. Security guards were ordered out at gunpoint and robbed of three firearms.

No money was taken and no arrests were made. Cases of armed robbery and attempted murder were opened.

Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said traffic was heavily affected on the N3 south between the foot bridge and the Leondale Road off-ramp.