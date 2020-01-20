Vatiswa Ndara sends fresh message to Nathi Mthethwa, won't give up on 'exploitation' fight

Three months after making headlines for her explosive open letter to sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, veteran actress Vatiswa Ndara has sent a fresh message to the minister, once again highlighting the plight of actors in the country.

In the six-page letter written in October last year, Vatiswa opened up about alleged “bullying and exploitation” in the industry.

The letter was shared widely on social media and sparked a fierce debate about the treatment of actors in SA.

After the letter caused a stir on social media, the minister responded to the seasoned actress with a telephonic conversation affirming that he was going to look at her case.

Fast forward to 2020 and Vatiswa once again messages the minister, this time on Twitter.

“Dear Nathi Mthethwa, thank you for your call. I trust that you've had time to formulate a response to my letter. It will assist in giving direction on the work to be done as the industry lacks a vision. We look forward to the department of arts & culture's Vision 2020 to be the cornerstone for the decade.”