Chippa draw with Celtic, but miss some chances

Chippa United held stubborn Bloemfontein Celtic to 1-1 stalemate in an Absa Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

Though Siwelele were the hosting team, Chippa had the upper hand as they were playing in front of their home crowd.

There were only a handful of Celtic supporters visible at the stadium.

Celtic were forced to move their fixture to Port Elizabeth because of unfavourable playing conditions at their home ground, the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The Port Elizabeth-based side could have got more than just a point from Sunday’s match if they had been able to convert their chances in the second half instead of scoring blanks.

Though coach Norman Mapeza will be disappointed in his troops for the missed opportunities, he will be pleased that they at least managed to keep the scoreline level and collected a point.

The Chilli Boys remain 10th on the log with 22 points from 19 matches.

They are five points clear of the relegation zone.

Both teams had equal chances at goals but failed to put the ball behind the net in the first half.

It was in the second half that Celtic struck first and hit home.

In the 47th minute Ndumiso Mabena scored the opening goal to put the Bloemfontein side in the lead.

A penalty was awarded to Chippa in the 52nd minute after Teboho Khasipe was fined for a hand ball inside the box.

William Twala converted the penalty to level the score line 1-1.

After scoring Chippa took control of the game and went straight to the goalpost.

The Chilli Boys kept pushing for another goal to extend their score line, but their attempts were fruitless.

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a 2-1 win over SuperSport United in an Absa Premiership match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday afternoon.

The victory saw Masandawana remain second on the log - seven points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs - while Matsatsantsa remained third on the table.

Meanwhile, Polokwane City and Golden Arrows drew 1-1 in an Absa Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, on Sunday afternoon.

The draw left Rise and Shine and Abafana Bes'thende placed eighth and 15th respectively on the league standings.

Abafana Bes'thende attacked Rise and Shine from the first whistle and they managed to break the deadlock.

Knox Mutizwa was the man who hit the back of the net with a great header to make it 1-0 to Arrows in the eighth minute.

Charlton Mashumba, who is Polokwane's top goalscorer with five league goals, was working hard in attack for the hosts. - Additional reporting by Supersport.com