'My greatest loss became my greatest strength,' says Jordyn Woods about her late father

Model and social media star Jordyn Woods has paid a touching tribute to her father, John Woods, who died in 2017, shortly after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Jordyn took to Instagram to open up about life after losing her “king”.

“Three years today, I lost a king. I can't tell if it's been the longest or shortest years of my life. I still try to wrap my head around losing him at such a young age, and I just feel like I deserved more time.”