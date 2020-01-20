WATCH | Demi-Leigh & Tim Tebow's pre-wedding weekend was EVERYTHING!
Absolutely everything about former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and her beau Tim Tebow's wedding rehearsal weekend was straight out of a fairytale!
The pair, who are reportedly a few days from tying the knot, gave their fans a front-row seat into the festivities, which included Tim's SA welcome party, a breathtaking Winelands photo shoot and their rehearsal dinner, in the most beautiful setting.
The gorgeous model looked flawless in all her outfits, which included a beautiful white jumpsuit and an embroidered ruby-red jumpsuit.
Glowing like a woman in love and surrounded by close family and friends, Demi-Leigh and Tim had a fantastic weekend and their wedding will surely be amazing.
Demi-Leigh and her American sports star got engaged a little more than a year ago when Tim went down on one knee and proposed with a 7.25-carat diamond ring.
Tim went all out for Demi-Leigh and even secretly flew in her family from SA to share the moment.
A few days ago, Demi-Leigh threw back to that special moment.
“One year ago today I said yes to forever with you, Tim Tebow. It was the most magical day. The most thoughtful thing anyone has ever done for me. Certainly the biggest surprise. I knew it was you since date one. I can’t wait to be your wife ... soon.”