WATCH | Demi-Leigh & Tim Tebow's pre-wedding weekend was EVERYTHING!

Absolutely everything about former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and her beau Tim Tebow's wedding rehearsal weekend was straight out of a fairytale!

The pair, who are reportedly a few days from tying the knot, gave their fans a front-row seat into the festivities, which included Tim's SA welcome party, a breathtaking Winelands photo shoot and their rehearsal dinner, in the most beautiful setting.

The gorgeous model looked flawless in all her outfits, which included a beautiful white jumpsuit and an embroidered ruby-red jumpsuit.

Glowing like a woman in love and surrounded by close family and friends, Demi-Leigh and Tim had a fantastic weekend and their wedding will surely be amazing.