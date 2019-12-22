Somhale conquer it all: 'People thought they wouldn't make it'

At first, fans were skeptical about Mohale's intentions when he first started dating TV personality Somizi but Somhale [as they are known in these streets] proved to naysayers that love always wins.

Before heading to the altar, Somhale faced a lot of shade and hate on social media with many people not convinced that they were in it for the long haul.

Their union came under the spotlight and was tested when some fans of Somizi's reality show, Living The Dream With Somizi, claimed Mohale was “cold” towards him, with some claiming that he may just be in it for the camera and coins.

But Somizi didn't take the hate against his bae lying down and set haters straight on several occasions.

“I’ve been quiet for way too long about how I feel about people who are not even our friends and family already assuming and dictating how my fiancé should love me and should react to certain things.'

“All of you saying such; you don’t sleep next to me. You don’t wake up next to me. You don’t know how moody and cranky I become. You have never smelled my morning breath. Have you ever wondered why I was attracted to him in the first place?"

He then explained to them how he believes their different personalities made them compatible.

“Have you ever thought about how I would never date my duplicate. How we are completely different people and personalities. How his calm demeanour turns me on.”

Somizi added that he was older and wise enough to know when he was not truly loved.

“Most of you who are busy saying things about him would not hesitate taking his place should the opportunity arise. You never think that someone like him can love someone like me genuinely.'

"You always place material gains in everything. And even if that was the reason, so what? Am I complaining? [You're] busy saying he’s using me for money. Hayi suka niyakhathaza.”

Somhale survived it all and made it all the way to the altar in September. They tied the knot at a lavish traditional wedding at Mohale's family home in Kibler Park, Johannesburg.

In attendance was Mzansi's A-listers who managed to score an invite included Bonang Matheba, Khanyi Mbau, Thando Thabethe, Kelly Khumalo, Pearl Thusi, Cassper Nyovest, Lerato Kganyago, Moozlie and EFF leader Julius Malema.