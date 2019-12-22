News

Swedish tourist drowns while swimming at Western Cape beach

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 22 December 2019
Mossel Bay harbour. A Swedish tourist drowned at the weekend while swimming at Mossel Bay.
Mossel Bay harbour. A Swedish tourist drowned at the weekend while swimming at Mossel Bay.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES

A 61-year-old Swedish woman drowned while swimming in Mossel Bay, Western Cape, last week.

The National Sea Rescue Institute said the woman and her husband, had gone for a swim at Oyster Bay on Thursday.

“It appears a husband and wife from Sweden had entered the sea to swim and were in shallow water when the wife, aged 61, was swept out to sea by rip currents,” NSRI said.

“During a search, the body of the lady was located and recovered onto our sea rescue craft.”

The woman’s body was taken to Mossel Bay harbour and then transferred to a government mortuary.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

Latest Videos

[LIVE] Lieutenant General Thabiso Mokhosi funeral
Harry the roaming elephant escapes death

Most Read

X