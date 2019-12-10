Leisure

WATCH | DJ Zinhle celebrates 'Umlilo's' platinum status with fire video

By Masego Seemela - 10 December 2019
'Umlilo' has gone platinum and DJ Zinhle is celebrating.
Image: DJ Zinhle/ Instagram

Three months after the release of Umlilo, DJ Zinhle ft. Mvzzle and Rethabile have released another blazing video to celebrate the track's platinum status. 

Noted as a fire song, Umlilo retains its literal meaning by blazing the YouTube views.

On Friday, Zinhle celebrated its platinum status by dropping a second video for the song. 

TshisaLIVE caught up with the trio on December 2 at Universal Music Group's Night For The Stars awards ceremony, where they were presented with a plaque in honour of their achievement.

Zinhle told TshisaLIVE they were ecstatic about the success of the song, which had reached 5.1 million streams.

http://vevo.ly/1XQ2GH

“We thought we would reach platinum after a year or something, but when we heard that we reached platinum in three months, I just thought, let's give people something extra,” Zinhle said.

“We don't even know if this is the last video. What if we reach double platinum?!

“I mean, for such a big song, we can't have one music video,” she said.

