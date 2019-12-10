Cassie gives birth to a baby girl
US singer Cassie and her husband Alex Fine have welcomed a baby girl, their first child together.
According to TMZ, baby Frankie Fine was born on Friday in Los Angeles.
People US reported that the baby weighed 3.7kg at birth.
Cassie has been parading #PreggerGoals HARD over the past few months.
She took to Instagram earlier this month to show off her baby bump and reveal that she was in the last days of her pregnancy. She said her “mind has been all over the place with thoughts and questions on becoming a first-time mom”.
Sis has been living a fairy tale over the past two years, from getting engaged on a ranch to a special wedding ceremony and welcoming her bundle of joy.
Fans have been here for it every step of the way, including when she took to the gram in October to post a snap of her in nothing but fishnet tights that went right up over her bump and a pair of black patent stiletto heels.
#Cassie has that pregnancy glow❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/D23kcjZgyx— Tell Kel Media (@TellKelMedia) October 15, 2019
We wonder if sis will bring her baby girl to SA so that we can celebrate with the couple.