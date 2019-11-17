Leisure

Siya Kolisi gushes over his queen Rachel

By Karishma Thakurdin - 17 November 2019
Siya Kolisi has paid tribute to his wife, Rachel for 'holding it down' behind the scenes.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has paid tribute to his wifey, Rachel for her unconditional support.

It's no secret that being married to a sports star can be challenging, especially with the grueling routines and travel schedules, and Siya is grateful to Rachel for being behind him all the way.

Siya made history as the first black captain to lead the Springboks to victory at the recent  rugby world cup. 

But everyone knows behind every successful man, there's a woman right? 

And, Siya paid glowing tribute to the queen who played a pivotal part in his success. 

"Thanks for always being there for me, believing in me and pushing me to be the best I can be." 

