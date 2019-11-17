Sbahle Mpisane: I know who was responsible for my car accident

Just over a year after she was involved in a horror car crash that almost claimed her life, Sbahle Mpisane has opened up about the process of regaining her memory.

The fitness fundi spent several months in hospital with serious injuries after the crash.

It's been a long road to recovery for Sbahle who has not only had to fight her way back physically, but was also left with serious amnesia.

Taking to Instagram Live recently, Sbahle revealed that she's been having flash backs of the accident.

"I had amnesia from my head injury but my memories have been flashing back slowly since April...In the past three months, I've had slight memories of my accident. I've driven to my accident scene numerous times and questioned all the memories I had."

She added that memories of things she did, places she loved and humans she had strong connections with had also been returning.

In one of the posts Sbahle revealed that she knows who is responsible for her accident, however due to there being no proof, the situation is tricky.

"I know who was responsible for my car accident. I've drawn myself back from reacting but time is ticking. I have never shared this with anyone and I won't answer back to anyone. But I know the person behind my accident and with the unceasing tick of time, we must both pray."