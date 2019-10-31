Get rock-ready with Centrestage

Centrestage is bringing its hit show The Magnificent 7 to the Hellenic Hall in Conyngham Road for two nights.

The shows — on Wednesday and Friday November 6 and 8 — pay tribute to the seven most popular rock n roll bands of all time — the Beatles, Beach Boys, Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Abba and Queen.

The Centrestage All-Star Band reinvents itself seven times over the course of the evening to present a high-energy, harmonious interpretation of each of the individual performance styles of the bands, complete with costumes changes and audiovisual backdrops for each segment.

“With Wayne Kallis in the musical director’s chair, this rocking jamboree promises as much fun and excitement as the original smash hit production, which was seen by more than 100,000 people and has travelled around the country to great critical acclaim,” Centrestage’s Gary Hemmings said.

Well-known KwaZulu-Natal-based comedian Aaron McIlroy appears on video in the show in audiovisual linking segments.

McIlroy plays a time-travelling, shape-shifting scientist from the future who attempts to understand the culture of the time through the lens of rock n roll by reanimating the famous bands of the 1960s and ’70s.

Keyboard player and vocalist James Smith steps into the role of Mick Jagger, Kallis takes on CCR and Queen, and Tara-Jane Stern and Tarryn Light handle the Abba and Fleetwood Mac segments.

Band members include Russel Snead on drums, Andrew Warneke on bass, Khanya Matomela on keys and Hugo Kleinhans on guitar.

“Enjoy the surfing sounds of Surfing USA and California Girls, the interactive Stones classics Satisfaction and Jumping Jack Flash, the silky smooth Fleetwood Mac harmonies of Don’t Stop, Everywhere and Go Your Own Way, the super Swedes Abba’s Mama Mia and Dancing Queen, and CCR classics such as Midnight Special, Down on the Corner and Up Around the Bend, all delivered with that special brand of Centrestage excitement,” Hemmings said.

“The much-anticipated showstopper Bohemian Rhapsody will once again be performed in full vocal orchestration and is an unmissable highlight of the performance.

“So if 7 is your lucky number, then whatever you do — be there to see the seven wonders of the musical world with a celebration which is without question the best of the best, by the best!”

The venue has a bar and patrons may bring their own snacks.

Tickets for the performances, which start at 7.30pm, cost from R160-R180 and are available from Wendy on 082-661-6921 or through Computicket.