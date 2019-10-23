Leisure

DJ Tira interested in signing Viggy and Virginia to Afrotainment

By Masego Seemela - 23 October 2019
DJ Tira has his eyes on signing twin sensation, Viggy and Virginia Qwabe.
It looks like the future might bright after all for Idols SA twins, Viggy and Virginia, after DJ Tira hinted that he wanted the girls in the Afrotainment studio.

Viggy shook social media on Monday after she shared a video announcing her withdrawal from the competition, just hours after Virginia was eliminated.

Idols SA also confirmed the news through a statement and social media TLs were filled with shocked reactions as many feared that SA might never hear from the twins again.

However, not all is doom and gloom for the twins as the Afrotainment boss seemed keen to take them under his wing.  

DJ Tira took to Twitter to say he needed the twins at the Afrotainment studios, getting a couple of nods with his request.

While some praised DJ Tira for doing “good” for the music industry, some where sceptical that it was a publicity stunt and he wasn't going to follow through with his request.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

