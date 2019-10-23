Drug-legalisation activists leak blueprint for defeating gangs in WC

A provincial strategy hub and safety organisations in communities are at the heart of a new plan to combat gangsterism in the Western Cape.

The plan was drawn up after “high-level input from government and civil society members at five intense workshops” in 2018, and handed to the provincial community safety department in February.

Among the 22 “critical actions” it calls for is the legalisation and regulation of all narcotics to bring them into line with alcohol and cigarettes.

A new think-tank set up by eminent medics, the SA Drug Policy Initiative, leaked the provincial plan on its website on Tuesday and criticised Premier Alan Winde’s government for “flouting an official report that calls for the legal regulation of illicit drugs to help tackle organised crime and gangsterism”.