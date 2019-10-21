WATCH | Viggy pulls out of Idols SA after her twin Virginia gets the boot

Idols SA hopeful Viggy shocked social media on Monday morning after announcing she was pulling out of the singing competition.

Viggy and her twin sister, Virginia, have been firm fan favourites since the start of the singing competition.

Even though loyal fans believed the twins had it in them to make it all the way to the top, things took an unexpected turn on Sunday night when Virginia was booted off the show.

Then in a video that has since gone viral, Viggy announced she had withdrawn from the competition.

Viggy started off by confirming her decision to leave the competition, and then thanked her fans for all the support they gave her during her time on Idols SA.

“It's not nice to say I quit without letting you guys know because there are some people who have spent their money to keep us in the competition.

“However, I cannot tell you why I have left the competition but what I can say is that I love you. I love you. I love you all a lot and may God continue to bless you. We thank you for all your support.”